Assange faces February US extradition hearing

LONDON: Julian Assange’s full extradition hearing will begin in February, an English judge ruled Friday, with the WikiLeaks founder wanted in the United States on espionage charges. Assange is accused of violating its Espionage Act by releasing a trove of classified military and diplomatic files in 2010 about US bombing campaigns in Afghanistan and Iraq, in a case that has upset defenders of press freedoms and human rights. In his first court appearance since being sensationally dragged out of the Ecuadoran embassy in London in April, Assange told the court: “175 years of my life is effectively at stake.” Speaking via video-link from the top-security Belmarsh prison in southeast London, and sporting a scraggly white beard, he added: “WikiLeaks is nothing but a publisher.” Washington submitted a formal extradition request to Britain after Quito terminated the 47-year-old Australian’s seven-year asylum stay. He is currently serving a 50-week prison sentence for violating bail conditions by fleeing to the embassy in 2012 when he was wanted on accusations of sexual assault in Sweden. England’s Chief Magistrate Emma Arbuthnot ordered a full extradition hearing to begin on February 25, expected to last for five days.