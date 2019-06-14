Swiss women rise up for equal pay

GENEVA: Purple-clad protesters blowing whistles, banging pots and pans and brandishing feminist slogans filled the streets of Swiss towns and cities Friday, as women across the country went on strike for equal pay.

“I love badass women” and “Eliminate the patriarchy” figured among the messages on posters and banners, as women poured into the streets to vent their frustration with persistent gender discrimination and wage gaps in the wealthy Alpine nation.

The strike comes nearly three decades after women held the country´s first nationwide strike for equal pay. Thousands of women dressed in purple — the colour chosen to show solidarity with the cause — filled the square in front of the government and parliament buildings in Bern Friday morning.

Swiss Defence Minister Viola Amherd, flanked by a large group of women MPs draped in purple, including one wearing boxing gloves, joined the demonstrators briefly as Parliament took a 15-minute break to mark the occasion. “It´s wonderful! We are here to make noise, because if we´re not seen, we don´t exist,” Socialist MP Ada Marra told the RTS broadcaster in Bern.

Pram marches, whistle concerts and giant picnics were planned around the country, with the day´s events set to culminate in giant demonstrations in several cities.In Lausanne, the events kicked off overnight, with women ringing the bells of the cathedral, which was lit up in purple, and lighting a “bonfire of joy”, with some women tossing in their bras.

By morning, some 500 people gathered for a massive breakfast celebration, blocking traffic on one of the town´s main bridges. In Zurich, demonstrators pulled a giant, pink clitoris perched on a cart through the city, while in Basel they projected the clenched-fist feminist symbol onto the skyscraper headquarters of pharmaceutical giant Roche.

And in Geneva, protestors replaced street signs bearing men´s names with women´s ones. While 548 streets in Geneva Canton are named after men, only 41 have female names, according to the ATS news agency.

The events come exactly 28 years after half a million women walked out of their workplaces or homes across Switzerland to protest persistent inequalities, on June 14, 1991.