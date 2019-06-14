Tens of thousands join Mideast’s biggest gay pride fest

TEL AVIV, Israel: Tens of thousands of revellers lined the streets of Israel’s seaside city of Tel Aviv on Friday for the largest gay pride event in the Middle East.

Men and women in colourful costumes, including several dressed as samba dancers, paraded through the streets on motorised floats or sashayed alongside. One float depicted a gym, with musclebound young men in shorts, and another held drummers and dancers.

Loudspeakers blasted dance tunes and favourites from last month’s Eurovision song contest, which was held in Tel Aviv. With the temperature Friday at a balmy 28 degrees Celsius (82 Fahrenheit) clothing was for the most part minimal.

Rainbow flags of the LGBT movement fluttered in the Mediterranean breeze alongside those of Israel and the United States.

Downtown streets were closed to traffic for the afternoon and a police statement said that “hundreds” of officers would secure the route of the parade. Organisers had predicted a turnout of at least 250,000 but police did not immediately publish a crowd estimate.