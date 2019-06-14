close
Sat Jun 15, 2019
AFP
June 15, 2019

Saudi Arabia repatriates Sri Lankans linked to Easter attacks

World

AFP
June 15, 2019

COLOMBO: Five Sri Lankans wanted in connection with the Easter bombings that killed 258 people were arrested in Saudi Arabia and repatriated Friday, police said.

Correcting his earlier statement that the men were seized in Dubai, police spokesman Ruwan Gunasekera said the suspects were taken into custody in the Saudi city of Jeddah. Among them was Mohamed Milhan, a senior leader of the National Thowheeth Jama’ath (NTJ) jihadist group, which was held responsible for the April 21 bombings, Gunasekera said.

Milhan was also wanted in connection with the November killing of two police constables in the east of the island where NTJ leader Zahran Hashim had his base. “A team of Criminal Investigations Department officers brought the suspects back to Sri Lanka this morning,” Gunasekera said. No further details were immediately available.

This is the second time suspects have been arrested abroad in connection with the attacks against three churches and three luxury hotels in the country, which were claimed by the Islamic State group.

