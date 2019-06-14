Secretary IRCA Rehan dies

ISLAMABAD: Muhammad Rehan Chishti, Secretary Islamabad Regional Cricket Association (IRCA) died Friday due to serious burn injuries he suffered during the blast (due to gas leakage) that rocked houses at G 9/3, a few days back.

Rehan Chishti along with wife sustained burn injuries but could not survive. Doctors are making efforts to cure his wife who also received multiple serious burns.Rehan Chishti’s Namaz-e-Janaza was later held at Masjid Farooq-e-Azam, Street 73, G-9/3, Islamabad and was buried at H-11 Graveyard.

Islamabad cricket fraternity mourns the death of an ardent lover of the game who had over four decades of association with the game in one way of the other. “His death indeed has saddened Islamabad cricket fraternity, Rehan Chishti’s love and service for cricket will be remembered for ever,” Shakil Sheikh President Islamabad Regional Cricket Association, said.