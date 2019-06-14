close
Sat Jun 15, 2019
OC
Our Correspondent
June 15, 2019

‘Pak team’s participation in WC qualifiers a big achievement’

Sports

OC
Our Correspondent
June 15, 2019

LAHORE: Congress member of Faisal Saleh Hayat-led Pakistan Football Federation, Ejaz ul Haq has said that keeping Pakistan’s name above in international football is more important than winning and losing.

“Best efforts were put in to give maximum performance in FIFA World Cup qualifiers. Continuous threats to the players caused the damage to the national team. Home conditions were not available for the training. He said, despite of all hurdles created by Ashfaque Hussain and his allies and against all odds, participation of Pakistan team in FIFA World Cup qualifiers is still a remarkable achievement, at least Pakistan was not deprived of the opportunity to perform at the international level,” Ejaz said and added that the players wishing to join the training camp in Bahrain were stopped by Ashfaque, on the other hand the aimless camp in Islamabad was held only to capture the players by holding their passports.

