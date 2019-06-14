close
Sat Jun 15, 2019
e-thenews E-PAPER
Advertisement
Can't connect right now! retry

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!
Print Story
X
OC
Our Correspondent
June 15, 2019

Suneya excels in Summer Ladies Golf

Sports

OC
Our Correspondent
June 15, 2019

LAHORE: The Summer Ladies Golf Tournament 2019 lured the golf playing ladies of the city to the awesome Royal Palm Golf Course on a hot summer day and at the conclusion of this exclusive ladies golf competition, Suneya Osama of Garrison Golf Club showed plentiful and exuberant golfing talent.

She came out thumping first in this initiative launched by the golf playing ladies of Lahore. Holding of this event is attributable to a reverent and intense zeal of the ladies and the Tournament Director Meena Zainab and it appears ladies golf development is now advancing with a touch of optimism and soon we will notice and reap the fruits of such intense drills.

As regards the competition itself, the event succeeded in highlighting the liveliness and vigor of the participating ladies and though the victors were only a few, those who did not win titles played with assurance and reflected good energy.

In the race for gross honors first position was captured by Suneyah Osama who hit accurate drives and never strayed from the fairways. Runners up gross position went to Ana James Gill and she lost to Suneyah by a margin of one stroke.

Latest News

Topstory minus plus

Opinion minus plus

Newspost minus plus

Editorial minus plus

National minus plus

World minus plus

Sports minus plus

Business minus plus

Karachi minus plus

Lahore minus plus

Islamabad minus plus

Peshawar minus plus

More From Sports