Suneya excels in Summer Ladies Golf

LAHORE: The Summer Ladies Golf Tournament 2019 lured the golf playing ladies of the city to the awesome Royal Palm Golf Course on a hot summer day and at the conclusion of this exclusive ladies golf competition, Suneya Osama of Garrison Golf Club showed plentiful and exuberant golfing talent.

She came out thumping first in this initiative launched by the golf playing ladies of Lahore. Holding of this event is attributable to a reverent and intense zeal of the ladies and the Tournament Director Meena Zainab and it appears ladies golf development is now advancing with a touch of optimism and soon we will notice and reap the fruits of such intense drills.

As regards the competition itself, the event succeeded in highlighting the liveliness and vigor of the participating ladies and though the victors were only a few, those who did not win titles played with assurance and reflected good energy.

In the race for gross honors first position was captured by Suneyah Osama who hit accurate drives and never strayed from the fairways. Runners up gross position went to Ana James Gill and she lost to Suneyah by a margin of one stroke.