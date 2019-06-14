PCB announces busy NCA Programme

LAHORE: The Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) Friday announced a comprehensive and busy National Cricket Academy Programme 2019-20, which will commence next week and culminate next year around the same time.

The NCA Programme 2019-20 has been broken into four different categories, namely: Player Skills and Training, Youth/Talent Hunt and Skills Training, Game Education Programme, and Players Development at Regional and High Performance Centres.

Under the Player Skills and Training Programme, the National Cricket Academy has planned nine different activities that are targeted and focused at enhancing the cricketing and personal skills of the U-13, U-16 and U-19 cricketers.

Under the Youth/Talent and Skills Training, five U-13 and U-16 tournaments have been scheduled apart from the talent hunt exercise, wide-ranging courses for the emerging coaches have been incorporated in the Game Education Programme, while follow-up programmes for the teenage cricketers will be held under the Player Development at Regional and High Performance Centres programme.

The year-long activity will kick off at the National Cricket Academy in Lahore on Monday, 17 June, when the Pakistan U-16 squad and reserves for the tour of Bangladesh will assemble in the first phase of the 12-week session until 13 July.

In the second phase of this programme, Pakistan U-19 side will arrive on 15 July at the back of their tour of South Africa on an eight-week course. This is to ensure there is no interruption in their preparation for next year’s ICC U-19 Cricket World Cup South Africa 2020.

Curtain will fall on the NCA Programme 2019-2020 with the four-week Emerging Players Fitness Training Camp in Lahore in June 2020.

PCB Director - Academies, Mudassar Nazar, said: “A robust, well thought out and detailed year-long programme has been developed keeping in mind the strategic objective of the PCB which is to continue to invest and focus on our future cricket”.

“While the youngsters in the upcoming programme will be provided cricket coaching, they will be educated on various other important aspects of professional cricket, including diet awareness, control and management; anti-doping; anti-corruption; rules and regulations; people management; media handling; physical fitness; gymnasium training; lifestyle etc.

“We have some of the most committed and dedicated coaches at the National Cricket Academy, who will leave no stone unturned in helping these youngsters get ready for the future and reduce the gap between domestic and international cricket. Exciting times await these young cricketers at the NCA and beyond, and the education they will receive here will only help them make optimum use of those career-building opportunities.”