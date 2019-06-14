Punjab sports, youth affairs budget doubled

LAHORE: Sports has become one of the most neglected fields under the Punjab government’s annual budget of Rs 2.306 trillion in which just Rs 4 billion for the year 2019-20 has been allocated for both Sports and Youth Affairs.

Though, it is double of the previous year’s allocations of Rs 2 billion of 2018-19 but still half of the previous government’s last budget allocations of Rs 8.07 billion it announced for the year of 2017-18. The provincial government will be spending Rs 3,149.723 million for 173 ongoing schemes while 26 new but regular schemes have an allocation of Rs 850.276 while its projection for the year 2020-21 would be 869.724 and similarly, the ongoing budget projection for the next year of 2020-21 is Rs 4,156.373.

One positive note in the budget for sports is the construction of a multipurpose parking plaza with International level hostel for players, Five Star hotel and Museum in Nishtar Park Sports Complex Lahore and Multan Sports Complex. The project which is the need of hour, will be carried out in a public-private partnership, keeping in view the security protocol of the visiting teams to Pakistan.

In the 26 new proposed schemes which are yet to be approved, the provincial government plans to establish sports complexes at Shujabad District Multan, Dunya Pur District Lodhran, Jahanian, District Khanewal, Chaubara District Layyah, Minchanabad District Bahawalnagar, Khanpur District Rahim Yar Khan, Lalian District Chiniot, Ahmadpur Sial District Jhang, Chak Jhumra District Faisalabad, Isa Khail District Mianwali and establishment of volleyball court with Gym facility at Bhairo, Kot Khan Tehsil & District Jhang, sports school at Nishtar Park Sports Complex, Lahore.

In its quantifiable targets for financial year 2019-20, the government plans includes the construction of 10 sports complexes at tehsils, three volleyball courts, provide facilities for prioritized sports, constriction of multipurpose ground, establishment of youth centre and youth activities project.

In the ongoing 173 schemes, there are 116 regular projects, 22 Development of Playfields and Cricket Grounds, establishment of an E-library, six Establishment of Sports Complex, 11 Establishment of stadiums, eight gymnasiums, three local development programmes and six missing facilities in gymnasiums.

Their strategic interventions includes tehsil sports complex at Shujabad District Multan, Dunya Pur District Lodhran, Jahanian, District Khanewal, Chaubara District Layyah, Minchanabad District Bahawalnagar, Khanpur District Rahim Yar Khan, Lalian District Chiniot, Ahmadpur Sial District Jhang, Chak Jhumra District Faisalabad and Isa Khail District Mianwali.

The achievements during financial year 2018-19, the government claims to have established is Shehbaz Sharif hall for Indoor games at Faisalabad, Sports Stadium at Gogera, Okara, Sports Facility at Village Padhana, a ground at Kohrian, up-gradation of Sports Stadium at Chowk Azam Layyah City District Layyah, Gymnasium at Sheikhupura (Near TB Clinic Sargodha Road), Sheikhupura, Prototype Gymnasium at Tehsil Level in 07 Tehsils of Punjab and one at Mian chanu, Khanewal, provision of missing facilities in Gymnasium at Sahiwal, Lodhran, Muzaffargarh, Layyah and Development of Cricket Stadium at DG Khan.

In its vision the government with the establishment of sports infrastructure plans to hold active sports activities and to train talented players. The government has in its objectives and priorities to promote culture of sports activities and develop facilities and infrastructure of sports in the province. The government for having a year in establishment still plans to lay down and formulate policies for promotion of sports in province. However, they will be establishing sports academies in all districts and engage sports veterans at district as well as tehsil level to impart training to the talented youth. It also has under its plan to establish and provide new sports facilities through public private partnership.