Pak U-19 team to play seven matches in SA

LAHORE: Pakistan U-19 team will depart for Durban, South Africa, early Saturday morning for a series of seven 50-over matches to be played from 22 June to 7 July in Pietermaritzburg and Durban.
The series is part of the side’s preparation for next year’s ICC U-19 Cricket World Cup 2020, which will be staged in South Africa from 17 January to 9 February 2020. The 15-player side includes a number of exciting players who performed well in the 3-2 series victory over Sri Lanka in Hambantota recently.
Squad: Rohail Nazir (captain, wicketkeeper) (Islamabad); Haider Ali (vice-captain) Abbas Afridi (FATA); Akhtar Shah (Quetta); Amir Ali (Larkana); Basit Ali (Multan); Fahad Munir (Lahore); Irfan Niazi (Faisalabad); M Amir (Peshawar); M Haris (Peshawar); M Wasim (FATA); Naseem Shah (Lahore); Qasim Akram (Lahore); Saim Ayub (Karachi); and Shiraz Khan (Rawalpindi)
Team management: Azam Khan (coach-cum-manager), Mohtashim Rasheed (assistant coach), Faheem Shah (physiotherapist), Saboor Ahmed (trainer), Usman Hashmi (analyst).
