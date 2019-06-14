close
Sat Jun 15, 2019
AFP
June 15, 2019

Portugal climb to fifth in FIFA rankings

Sports

LAUSANNE: Portugal climbed two places to fifth in the latest FIFA rankings on Friday after adding the inaugural Nations League title to their European Championship crown.

Fernando Santos’ side leapfrogged Croatia and Uruguay. Portugal beat the Netherlands 1-0 in the final in Porto thanks to a second-half strike from Goncalo Guedes, after a Cristiano Ronaldo hat-trick had seen them past Switzerland in the semis. The Dutch, who failed to qualify for both Euro 2016 and last year’s World Cup, also gained two spots, rising to a tie for 14th. Belgium remain atop the rankings ahead of world champions France after back-to-back 3-0 wins over Kazakhstan and Scotland in Euro 2020 qualifying.

FIFA rankings 1. Belgium

2. France

3. Brazil

4. England

5. Portugal (+2)

6. Croatia (-1)

7. Spain (+2)

8. Uruguay (-2)

9. Switzerland (-1)

10. Denmark.

