Pak int’l medal-winners to be given cash prizes on 20th

ISLAMMABAD: The long wait for athletes is over as eighty-three top performers would receive cash incentives of Rs 32.600 million (The News broke story in May 23 issue) on June 20 in Islamabad. Dr. Fehmida Mirza, Federal Minister for Inter Provincial Coordination/ would distribute cheques amongst sportspersons who won medals and brought laurels for country in the following international sports events.

a. 4th Islamic Solidarity Games held at Baku, Azerbaijan from 12-22 May, 2017. Pakistan won 3-Silver and 8-bronze medals in athletics, karate, shooting, swimming, tennis, wrestling and wushu.

b. 5th Asian Indoor & Martial Arts Games held at Ashgabat, Turkmenistan from 7-27 September, 2017. Pakistan won 3-Gold, 3-Silver and 16-bronze medals in athletics, wrestling, billiards, ju-jitsu, kick boxing.

c. 18th Asian Games held at Jakarta, Palembang from 18 August to 2 September, 2018. Pakistan won 4-bronze medals in athletics, kabaddi, karate and squash.

d. 3rd Summer Youth Olympic Games held at Buenos Aires, Argentina from 6-18 October, 2018. Pakistan won 1-bronze medal in Wrestling.

e. Asian Para Games held at Jakarta, Indonesia from 6-13 October, 2018. Pakistan won 2-gold and 01-bronze medals in athletics.