Pakistan-India match tickets selling as high as $6,000

By Newsdesk

MANCHESTER: Anticipation for tomorrow’s (Sunday) highly anticipated World

Cup match between Pakistan and India has reached a fever pitch, as scalpers

are selling the already sold-out tickets at 1,900 per cent in excess of the original

price.

According to Geo News, there were half a million ticket applications for the match in Old Trafford — which has a capacity of 25,000. At the time of sale, the most expensive adult platinum ticket was $300.

Fans who were not able to get tickets through the ICC will have to pay a hefty amount if they wish to see the match. A quick scan of a resale website shows that the price of a gold adult ticket has risen to $6,000.Considered the game’s greatest rivalry, Pakistan and India will play each other on June 16 in Manchester.

With an expected television audience of over 1 billion, the match is the biggest billing at the ICC Cricket World Cup 2019.The last time the two teams met on English soil, Pakistan took home the ICC Champions Trophy.

The Greenshirts, who have never beaten India at the World Cup, come into this match requiring a win as they are eighth on the points table after four matches.Armed security personnel will be deployed in Manchester, as a measure by British authorities to avoid any untoward incident.