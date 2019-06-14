IHC suspends notification for Sukhera’s removal

ISLAMABAD: The Islamabad High Court (IHC) on Friday suspended a notification from the law ministry removing federal tax ombudsman Mushtaq Ahmed Sukhera from his post and served notices to the respondents to reply within two weeks.

The federal government had removed Sukhera from the post of federal tax ombudsman on Thursday, withdrawing the official notification for his appointment.In the Friday hearing, the court maintained that the said notification would remain suspended until the next date of hearing. However, the court also barred Sukhera from exercising his authority as tax ombudsman until the next hearing despite the notification being suspended.

The petitioner’s counsel argued that once federal ombudsman was appointed, he could be only removed by the Supreme Judicial Council. The court then issued notices to the law ministry, the secretary of the President, and the principal secretary of the Prime Minister, seeking replies from the respondents within two weeks.

Former Punjab inspector-general of police Sukhera was appointed the federal tax ombudsman in August 2017 by the Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) government. The Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) government had prepared a reference against Sukhera for his alleged failure to avert the 2014 tragedy in Lahore’s Model Town. The government had forwarded the reference to the law ministry.