SJC hears cases against judges amid lawyer protests

ISLAMABAD: The Supreme Judicial Council (SJC) heard references against Supreme Court judge Justice Qazi Faez Isa and Sindh High Court (SHC) Judge KK Agha on Friday, as lawyers protested but largely remained divided on the issue, Geo News reported.

The government had filed references against two superior court judges, Justice Isa and Judge Agha in the SJC for allegedly owning properties abroad. President Arif Alvi had forwarded the references to the SJC. The SJC session was chaired by Chief Justice Asif Saeed Khosa and attended by Supreme Court judges Justice Gulzar Ahmed and Justice Sheikh Azmat Saeed. The session was also attended by Chief Justice Sindh High Court Ali Ahmed Sheikh and Chief Justice Peshawar High Court Justice Waqar Ahmed Seth.

The Attorney General for Pakistan also appeared before the SJC. Following the hearings, he refused to comment to journalists on the proceedings of the session.The SJC is the only constitutional authority mandated by Article 209 of the Constitution of Pakistan to conduct inquiries into allegations of incapacity or misconduct against ajudge of the Supreme Court or of a high court. It comprises the Chief Justice of Pakistan as chairman, two senior-most judges of the Supreme Court and two senior most judges of the high courts as members.

Ahead of the hearing Special Assistant to Prime Minister on Information and Broadcasting Dr Firdous Ashiq Awan said Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) has always remained on the forefront of the struggle for the judiciary’s independence and of the rule of law and in the future it would follow the same path.

In a tweet, she said the reference against judges was a judicial matter which would be taken up by the honourable judges of the SJC. She said the lawyers’ community of Pakistan were the flagbearers of supremacy of the Constitution and the protection of democracy, appealed to the lawyers’ community to utilise their capabilities for strengthening of judicial system and the government agenda of reformation.

Supreme Court Bar Association (SCBA) President Amanullah Kanrani told reporters a day earlier that lawyers across the country would boycott courts on Friday. However, lawyers across the country were divided.

Lawyers in Dir Bala, Sukkur and Gujrat have boycotted courts and protested and were seen sporting black armbands to stand against the references. In Islamabad, lawyers partially boycotted courts. Only those lawyers with urgent cases appeared in the court for hearings.

The Islamabad High Court and District Bar Council were on a strike on the call of the Pakistan Bar Council. In Chakwal, lawyers were divided over the call for strike by the Pakistan Bar Council. In Balochistan, lawyers have protested on the premises of the Balochistan High Court. Lawyers in Khuzdar have also boycotted courts and are protesting on the call given by the Supreme Court Bar Association.

In Sindh, high court circuit bench and others are protesting on the call of the Sindh Bar Council. Lawyers in Hyderabad, Larkana and Jacobabad were also on strike. In Karachi, lawyers were divided over the call for a strike.

In Punjab, lawyers refused to partake in the strike. Courts were in session in Lahore and Rajanpur per schedule while lawyers in Multan and Muzaffargarh were on a partial strike.