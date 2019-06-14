close
Sat Jun 15, 2019
OC
Our Correspondent
June 15, 2019

Budget lauded

Lahore

LAHORE: Provincial Information Minister Syed Sumsam Ali Bukhari while commenting on budget 2019-20 said that Punjab government has presented budget of par excellence.

Addressing a ceremony on Friday, he said that it is wa welcome step to increase 35 percent budget of South Punjab. Sumsam Ali Bukhari said that setting up hospitals and new universities will add to the facilities of general public. The opposition should explain that at whose behest they caused rumpus in the assembly and the hue and cry could not cover up their corruption, he added.

