Environment budget cut

LAHORE: Punjab government has slashed down the budgetary allocations for environment to Rs1billion against the previous year’s Rs1.2billion. Out of the allocated amount, the government will spend Rs405.132million on ongoing schemes while Rs594.868million will be spent on new initiatives. This year the government’s objectives are to improve environmental governance in the province, promote green investments, enhance environmental awareness, monitor, review and rationalise environmental quality standards, effectively exercise the regulatory control on environmental pollution, ensuring environmental sustainability through capacity building of provincial departments, promote research and development for improving quality of environment, devise ways and means for pollution preventions, provision of expertise in environmental reviews and transfer of environment friendly technology to the private sector. The ongoing schemes included development of biodiversity parks at an estimated cost of Rs19.111million.