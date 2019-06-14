Punjab to close down 35 companies

LAHORE: The Punjab government Friday informed the Lahore High Court that it had decided to wind up 35 out of 56 public sector companies set up by previous government of the PML-N.

A provincial law officer informed the court that the fate of Punjab Saaf Pani Company would also be decided soon. Justice Shahid Karim directed the law officer to submit a report on a decision on the remaining companies by the next hearing on June 25.

Earlier, representing the petitioner, Advocate Sheraz Zaka stated that the government should be restrained from making political appointments to the public companies. He said the companies were exercising powers of local government in violation of the Constitution. He also challenged the legitimacy of the companies and involvement of legislators in their affairs. He contended that according to the Public Sector Companies Rules 2013, legislators could not exercise their powers as chairman of public sector companies. He said the companies had been interfering in effective functioning of local government affairs. The 35 companies closed by the government included Biotechnology Company, Road Infrastructure Company, Board of Investment and Trade Company, Environment and Affluent Company, Culture and Outreach Company, Dairy Corporation, Meat Processing Company, Fundamental for Rehabilitation of Special Person Company, Coal Power Company, Renewable Energy Company, Working Woman Endowment Fund Company, Ravi Zone Development Company, Inland Water Transport Development Company, Faisalabad Environment Management Company, Technical and Vocational Education Training Development Company, Quaid-i-Azam Hydel Power Company, Quaid-i-Azam Wind Power Company, Lahore Water and Sanitation Company and Punjab Entertainment Company.