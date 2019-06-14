Tayyab, Danish to fight for Lahore International title today

KARACHI: Tayyab Aslam has set title clash with Danish Atlas at the $11,000 Lahore International at Punjab Squash Complex, Lahore. On Friday, top seed Tayyab thrashed sixth seed Zahir Shah 11-9, 11-3, 11-3 in 23 minutes in the first semi-final. Eighth seed Danish surprised third seed Amaad Fareed 7-11, 5-11, 11-8, 9-11 in 46 minutes in the second semi-final. The final will be played on Saturday (today).