close
Sat Jun 15, 2019
e-thenews E-PAPER
Advertisement
Can't connect right now! retry

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!
Print Story
X
OC
Our Correspondent
June 15, 2019

Team Pak wins UK Open Memory Championships

Sports

OC
Our Correspondent
June 15, 2019

KARACHI: Team Pakistan won UK Open Memory Championships, organised by World Memory Sports Council in London, said a press release issued on Friday. Students trained by Institute of Human Memory Development won the speed-reading championship, mind-mapping championship and memory championship. Team Pakistan comprising Kisa Zehra, Nabel Hasan and Sania Alam won three gold medals, one silver and two bronze. Twelve countries’ students participated in the championships.

Latest News

Topstory minus plus

Opinion minus plus

Newspost minus plus

Editorial minus plus

National minus plus

World minus plus

Sports minus plus

Business minus plus

Karachi minus plus

Lahore minus plus

Islamabad minus plus

Peshawar minus plus

More From Sports