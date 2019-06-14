Team Pak wins UK Open Memory Championships

KARACHI: Team Pakistan won UK Open Memory Championships, organised by World Memory Sports Council in London, said a press release issued on Friday. Students trained by Institute of Human Memory Development won the speed-reading championship, mind-mapping championship and memory championship. Team Pakistan comprising Kisa Zehra, Nabel Hasan and Sania Alam won three gold medals, one silver and two bronze. Twelve countries’ students participated in the championships.