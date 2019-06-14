close
Sat Jun 15, 2019
e-thenews E-PAPER
Advertisement
Can't connect right now! retry

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!
Print Story
X
AFP
June 15, 2019

Two pilots killed in Vietnam mly plane crash

World

AFP
June 15, 2019

HANOI: Two pilots were killed in Vietnam on Friday after their military plane crashed during a training session, an official said.

Though Vietnam has a good civilian aviation record, airplane and helicopter crashes are regularly reported in the military, which relies on an arsenal of imported equipment -- mostly from longtime ally Russia.

The two pilots in central Khanh Hoa province died when their Russian two-seater training aircraft Yakovlev Yak-52 crashed near a mountain, killing one of them instantly. "One was found dead while the other one died on the way to hospital," said Nguyen Ngoc Khue, the head of the local commune where the accident occurred. The crash site was blocked off for investigation, Khue added, and photos in state media showed plumes of smoke billowing from the downed plane.

The Yak-52 took its first flight in 1976 in Russia and was later manufactured in Romania by Aerostar. It was designed to train civilian sport pilots and military pilots in the former Soviet Union. Friday’s crash follows several similar accidents in the communist country in recent years. In July 2018, two pilots were killed when training in central Nghe An province in a Russian-made Sukhoi Su-22 that belonged to Vietnam’s Air Defence Force.

Latest News

Topstory minus plus

Opinion minus plus

Newspost minus plus

Editorial minus plus

National minus plus

World minus plus

Sports minus plus

Business minus plus

Karachi minus plus

Lahore minus plus

Islamabad minus plus

Peshawar minus plus

More From World