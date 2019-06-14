Indian doctors to go on strike over workplace assaults

KOLKATA: Indian health workers have called a nationwide strike next week to protest over growing safety concerns at work, after three doctors were badly beaten in the state of West Bengal, officials said on Friday.

Tens of thousands of medical professionals across the country will skip work on Monday to demand legal protection for health workers who often face violence from families who allege patients have been neglected, the Indian Medical Association (IMA) said.

"We are demanding an immediate end to the violence against doctors. The strike is in response to a grave situation," R. V. Asokan, IMA’s secretary general told AFP, adding the strike will not impact emergency services. Asokan said more than 300,000 of the organisation’s members began a three-day protest on Friday, wearing black badges to show solidarity with their colleagues in West Bengal.