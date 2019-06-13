Rain washes out India-New Zealand match

NOTTINGHAM: India and New Zealand were awarded a point each after persistent rain in Nottingham forced the abandonment of their match on Thursday — the fourth no result so far. After several inspections the umpires finally called the game at Trent Bridge off. The tournament in England and Wales started in dry conditions but three of the past four matches have been no results. The ICC has faced criticism over the lack of reserve days in the group stage but said having them for every match would be “extremely complex”.

In conversation with Amna Ilyas

The model and actress talks to Instep about her upcoming films, why she chose to do item numbers (in the past) and much more

By Maria Shirazi

Having started her career as a fashion model, Amna Ilyas ventured into acting in 2013 with Meenu Gaur and Farjad Nabi’s award-winning film Zinda Bhaag, which marked her big screen debut.

The model and actress later appeared in TV serial Janam Jali that featured Azfar Rehman, Asma Abbas and Javeria Abbasi in key roles.

In 2015, Amna Ilyas featured in Sabiha Sumar’s critically acclaimed Good Morning Pakistan and also shared screen with Mahira Khan and Sheheryar Munawar in Meenu Gaur and Farjad Nabi’s 7 Din Mohabbat In, last year. Even though the film didn’t do too well at the box office, the actress generated rave reviews from critics.

Recently, Amna was seen in Eid telefilm, titled Jhaanki Taaki alongside Azfar Rehman and certainly proved what a versatile actress she is.

The model and actress is now all geared up for not one but two upcoming films; a romantic comedy called Ready Steady No and Saqib Malik’s Baaji that stars Meera Jee, Ali Kazmi, Mohsin Abbas Haider and Osman Khalid Butt in important roles.

“I essay the character of Neha in Baaji, who belongs to a lower middle class family and like any other girl she has big dreams; she wants to have a better lifestyle and provide for her family as well,” Amna Ilyas told Instep on the sidelines of a recent event.

“Neha works in a salon and ends up meeting a big star, Shameera (essayed by Meera Jee), who is actually fading. Both Neha and Shameera connect instantly and from there her (Neha) journey starts and she is introduced to the world of glitz and glamour,” she added.

According to Amna Ilyas, her character in Baaji is very relatable. “It is a character that the public will relate to, especially young sales girls or those who work in salons.”

Talking about working with a veteran actress like Meera Jee, Amna shared, “To tell you the truth I was petrified in the beginning. I had only seen her on either the big screen or on television. I had never met her before this and I was very nervous. I wasn’t nervous because she is a brilliant actress, I was more concerned about how I will cope with her. After all she has the experience of working in over 100 films and this is only my fourth film.”

She further went on to say that working with Meera Jee has been an amazing experience. “She is very supportive and there wasn’t any dull moment with her around. Meera Jee is a thorough professional and taught me things like not to lose my light when in front of the camera.”

During the course of the interview Amna, who claims to be a director’s actor, also revealed that initially she was approached for a song and that she wasn’t supposed to play Neha’s character.

“One day Saqib Malik called me and approached me to play the role of Neha in the film and because I knew the storyline, I immediately said yes. I just had to be a part of this film,” she said, adding that Saqib Malik is an amazing storyteller.

When asked about her other upcoming film, Ready Steady No, which is slated to release in July, she shared that it is Hisham Bin Munawwar’s debut film and that she has high hopes from it. “Hisham is a brilliant director and has made this film with his heart and the sole purpose of entertaining people.”

As for her role in the comedy-family film, Amna informed that she plays the character of a girl who is madly in love with a boy and wants to get married and have kids. “The character I essay in Ready Steady No will go to any extent to marry the love of her life.”

Apart from having four films and a few drama serials to her credit, the model and actress has done two item songs as well – ‘Kala Doriya’ in Dekh Magar Pyaar Say and ‘Marhaba’ in Mehrunisa V Lub U.

When asked why she chose to do item numbers, that too in the initial stages of her acting career, Amna responded: “I don’t regret my decisions, but to be honest, I always had this confidence that I am a brilliant actress and I have proven that too. However, in the beginning I was scared and whatever I thought was right at that point in life, I just went with it and tried my hands at everything. It wasn’t a strategic move and I didn’t do it to get instant fame. I never had any strategy as far as my career is concerned and hopefully I won’t ever because I think it might limit me.”

Speaking about her television projects, the actress shared that even though she loves television, and, in fact has been offered a web series and three TV plays after Baaji, she hasn’t come across any solid script. “I am just waiting for the right script and the kind of roles that I want to do. I have been offered lead roles but they don’t really click.”

On whether she will continue modeling or not, the actress said that she has done so much of it that now she really wants to focus on acting projects. “For now I am excited for both my films, Baaji and Ready Steady No and soon you will see me on the small screen, too. So,

fingers crossed,” concluded Amna Ilyas.