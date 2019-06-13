UET announces deadline for online registration

LAHORE: University of Engineering & Technology (UET) on Thursday announced July 3 as the last date for data entry and online generation of admit card for admissions in BSc Engineering and BSc Engineering Technology programmes at UET, its affiliated engineering colleges and other engineering institutions of Punjab.

According to a spokesperson for UET, the entry test tokens are available from designated HBL branches on payment of Rs700/- till July 2. Detailed instructions about logging in to the UET admission portal using the token number are given on the token.

Application will only be received online and candidates are not required to visit any test centre. The entry test will be held on Sunday, July 14 at 10:00 am. The admit card from web portal is also printable online. To get the receipt of admit card, the candidates are required to fill the entry test application online by logging into the web link http://admission.uet.edu.pk with the help of the token serial number and token number.

The spokesperson also advised the applicants to apply at the earliest since seating capacity was limited in each centre and the candidates would have to choose an alternate test centre in case if all the seats in a centre of their choice have been filled.

workshop: Technical Education and Vocational Training Authority (TEVTA) Chairman Hafiz Farhat Abbas said in future industrial automation and robotics would be very important therefore Tevta was imparting this up-to-date training to its students at Luban Workshop. He said this while addressing the students during the visit of Luban Workshop.

He said in near future another workshop with the same facilities would be established so that more students could take benefit. He thanked China for this setup and hoped China would continue its help for training Tevta students in the future.

He said in this lab students would be offered six months course and they would be sent to China for further training. PU summer vacation: Punjab University’s teaching departments, institutes, centres and constituent colleges will remain closed for summer vacation from July 1 (Monday) to August 30, 2019, (Friday), reads a press release issued here on Thursday.