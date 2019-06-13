Appreciation Event for Accomplished Students of Far Flung Areas of Region

Karachi: Sindh Education Foundation (SEF) as dedicated organization in sphere of qualitative learning has set precedence of encouraging hard working and competent students. In this connection an event was organized by foundation in appreciation of Afsara Pitafi meritorious student of Grade 9 of Ram Kohli Public School, Badin. The event awarded the student as part of encouragement of hardworking students to instill inspiration for entire multitude of students towards positive learning milestones.

The award ceremony was presided over by worthy Managing Director, Abdul Kabir Kazi at SEF Head Office, Karachi.

The ceremony commended outstanding efforts for innovation learning of Afsira Pitafi, student of Grade 9. The outstanding student made a mark with multiple talents in the realm of academic learning and performing arts with support of her father, dedicated teacher in RAM KHOLI School.

During the course of event the Honorable Abdul Kabir Kazi Managing Director, SEF stated that encouraging competent students of Foundation Assisted School will be a fundamental norm for foundation. Moreover, it was stated that students attaining education in far flung areas of Sindh are equally competent in cognitive capabilities that could be matched with privileged students of urban areas. The capabilities of students have been enhanced thru tenacious efforts of teachers and befitting school environment in FAS schools. Furthermore, it was assured by Managing Director, SEF that the level of learning will be improved to international level of education.***