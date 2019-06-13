CM wishes constitution provided means to impeach governor

Sindh Chief Minister Syed Murad Ali Shah has said that he wished there was some mechanism present in the constitution to impeach the governor if he commits a constitutional deviation, just like the constitution provides a method to impeach the president of the country.

Shah was speaking in the Sindh Assembly on Thursday while responding to a point of order raised by Grand Democratic Alliance MPA Shaharyar Khan Mahar on the deteriorating law and order situation in his native District Shikarpur.

The CM’s reply came after the House reconsidered and again passed the bill to revive the Police Order 2002 in the province and repeal the Police Act 1861. He said that after the PA had passed the bill again, the governor should readily sign it so it could become law without any further delay.

He added that after the governor signs it, the law would enable the provincial government to restore oversight on the police force. Shah said that with the oversight on the police force, the government would be in a position to take due corrective measures for restoring law and order.

He said the governor had not signed the summary to summon the PA session on June 12 despite the fact that the governor was constitutionally bound to approve the summary sent by the CM to convene the session.

The CM said that he repeatedly sent reminders to the Governor House but to no avail. He said the government had been left with no other option but that of the treasury lawmakers submitting a requisition to get the PA session convened.

He said that the governor unduly raised objections on the requisition, adding that the governor had been using different forums to unduly talk on the issue of three major public hospitals of Karachi whose control was recently returned to the federal government.

Shah said that despite all the governor’s claims about these facilities, the Centre had not reserved any allocation in its new budget to run these hospitals. He added that his government would make ample allocations for these facilities in the provincial budget to be presented on Friday (today).

He said that in his budget speech he would expose unabated excesses being committed by the federal government against the legitimate rights of the provinces, adding that the Centre would take down the provinces due to its ill-advised fiscal policy.

“Unfortunately, all the provinces are being taken down by the federal government, but two of the provinces have no objection to this situation,” he claimed. The CM said that Sindh’s people had once again elected them to power so they would try their best to safeguard their due rights and not let them be intimidated by the threatening stance of the rulers in the Centre.