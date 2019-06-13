Parrot, mouse cages, renovation work at Presidency to cost Rs23m

ISLAMABAD: As inflation-hit public is struggling to make both ends meet, Capital Development Authority is busy in decorating the Presidency where President Dr Arif Alvi was initially reluctant to shift as an austerity measure.

A number of tenders of more than Rs23 million have been floated within a month to invite bids for the constructions of cages for parrots, mouse cages as well as the purchase of ornamental plants, nursery items, new air conditions, renovation of fountain and other stuff. “Construction of New Cages for Parrot (Maccau) at Zoo Area,” reads an advertisement floated by CDA office in the Presidency. Estimated cost of cages (Rs1,948,000) has also been posted. Insiders say the presidential zoo has deer, pigeons and birds but parrots were missing which are now being added.

Another tender of Rs5.25 million has been advertised for the electrification/ renovation of fountain at fifth floor with an estimated cost of Rs2,130,160, installation of AC units costing Rs1,928,055, store material for the maintenance of air conditions (Rs1,208,036), rewinding of different capacity electric motors (Rs727,071) and installation of high pressure water filters (Rs467,000).

A separate tender notice of over Rs3 million is for the procurement of terracotta pots and matqa pots for the presidential nursery (Rs1,783,000) and procurement of different indoor/ ornamental plants and morpankh plants (1,301,000) in the presidency.

A sum of Rs12.87 million has been estimated for other works. A tender notice in this respect mentions a list of 15 projects. Included among them is preparation of flag lowering ceremony (Rs263,337), renovation and improvement of fountain between Residency End to Mosque (Rs1,287,384), renovation of bathrooms at ground floor (Rs872,484), replacement of blazer cloth on main tables (Rs248,900), renovation and improvement of fountain at 5th floor (Rs983,454), providing and laying red carpet at main gate (Rs726,745), supply of sofa set, mouse cages, carpet brushes, president and building flags (Rs454,244), repainting of cook house and another house (Rs331,656), providing and fixing of glass door at South gate (Rs421,023), repainting of internal A-type story at Presidential Employees Colony (Rs1,976,733), procurement of store and material of reception and residence (Rs1,939,300) and other such works.

Mian Jehangir, presidential spokesperson, said the renovation and maintenance of the presidency is CDA’s subject thus he can’t comment on this ongoing development.

Well before assuming the power, PTI leadership vowed to cut unnecessary expenditures. President Arif Alvi and Prime Minister Imran Khan vowed not to shift to their official residences, however, both did. While PM returned to his palatial Banagala residence, President Alvi who was earlier insisted he would live in Parliament Lodges has never looked back as he continues to reside in the presidency.

Other than presidency, another tender of Rs7.7 million has been floated for the provision of furniture at the residence of National Assembly speaker (Rs1,853,980), provision of hand-made carpet to Deputy Chairman Senate (Rs215,917), renovation of ladies’ senators service room in Parliament (Rs1,802, 931), repair and maintenance work at 3rd floor of Parliament (Rs1,679,344), renovation of committee room number 4 (Rs631,605), renovation of room 219 in the Parliament Lodges (Rs619,612), manufacturing of Pakistan and National Assembly flags (Rs258,400) and others.

Meanwhile, Spokesperson of Aiwan-e-Sadr, while reacting to reports said that President Dr Arif Alvi has taken a very serious notice on the publication of tender notice by CDA for construction of new cages for parrot at Aiwan-e-Sadr. The president has ordered immediate withdrawal of the said tender notice and initiation of inquiry. The tender notice has been released without obtaining approval from the competent authority, the spokesperson added.