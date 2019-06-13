US President Trump lauds meeting with Britain’s ‘Prince of Whales’

LONDON: US President Donald Trump lauded his own diplomacy on Thursday with royalty and foreign leaders, but mistakenly cast the heir to the British throne, Prince Charles, as the “Prince of Whales”. “I meet and talk to ‘foreign governments’ every day. I just met with the Queen of England (U.K.), the Prince of Whales, the P.M. of the United Kingdom, the P.M. of Ireland, the President of France and the President of Poland,” Trump tweeted. “We talked about ‘Everything!’ Should I immediately call the FBI about these calls and meetings? How ridiculous! I would never be trusted again. With that being said, my full answer is rarely played by the Fake News Media. They purposely leave out the part that matters.” Trump’s tweets were an apparent response to criticism of comments he made on Sunday that he would accept information from a foreign government that was damaging to an election opponent, without reporting it to the FBI.