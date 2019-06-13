Accused by judges, Haitian president denies corruption allegations

Port-au-Prince: Haitian President Jovenel Moise on Wednesday denied allegations that he was at the center of an embezzlement scheme spanning the last decade. “I’m looking you in the eye today to say: your president, whom you voted for, is not guilty of corruption,” Moise told a press conference.

“The people who mishandled and misused state funds will be brought to justice in a fair, equitable trial without political persecution,” he added. The judges of Haiti’s High Court of Auditors said in a voluminous report at the end of May that Moise was at the center of an embezzlement scheme that siphoned off Venezuelan aid money intended for road repairs, laying out what they said was a litany of examples of corruption and mismanagement.