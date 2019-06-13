ICT (Tax on Services) Ordinance: Tax on lawyers, property sale-purchase service providers doubled

ISLAMABAD: The federal government has amended the Islamabad Capital Territory (Tax on Services) Ordinance, 2001 and included 17 more services into the tax net and doubled the tax rate from eight per cent to 16 per cent on these services, according to the budget documents.

The services include advertisements on hoardings, pole signs and signboards and websites or internet; services provided by landscape designers; sponsorship services; services provided or rendered for purchase or sale or hiring of immovable property; services provided or rendered by legal practitioners and consultants; services provided by accountants and auditors; service provided or rendered by stockbrokers, futures brokers and commodity brokers, money exchangers, surveyors, outdoor photographers, event photographers, video-graphers, art-painters, auctioneers (excluding value of goods); services provided by race clubs; entry, admission and other services; services provided or rendered by corporate law consultants; visa processing services including advisory or consultancy services for migration or visa application filing services; debt collection services and other debt recovery services; supply chain management or distribution (including delivery) services; services provided or rendered by persons engaged in intercity transportation or carriage of goods by road or through pipeline or conduit; ready mix concrete services; public relations services; training or coaching services other than education services; cleaning services including janitorial services, collection of waste and processing of domestic waste.