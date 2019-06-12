Clarification

ISLAMABAD: Daily “The News” in its issue of June 12, 2019 has carried a news item titled “Budget freezes PSDP spending, CPEC allocation slashed by 44%”. The news item is not only contradictory but also misleading. Funds to the projects are allocated as per requirement and capacity to spend. In the previous years, projects under CPEC were heavily funded to ensure their timely completion.

A number of projects have been completed and other projects are at advanced stage of implementation and therefore need less funding in the culmination phase. Not only the ongoing projects have been given required funding, the scope of CPEC has been enhanced through inclusion of new sectors including projects for socio economic development, agriculture and industrial cooperation.

Certain new projects like Zhob-Kuchlak road, a part of western route, under CPEC costing Rs63 billion and provision of utilities to the SEZs, Evacuation and transmission of electricity from 300 MW power plants at Gwadar costing Rs17.4 billion have been financed. Accordingly, all requirements of funds for CPEC projects have been met. Similarly, it is clarified that the PSDP total size for FY 2019-20 is Rs701 billion and not Rs675 billion given in the news item. The overall size of National Outlay is Rs1863 billion. These amounts have been given in the PSDP 2019-20 issued by M/o Planning, Development and Reform and available on the website (www.pc.gov.pk). While allocations given for some of the programs are correct, the Govt. would be spending Rs 43 billion on higher education including some projects under knowledge economy.

It is further clarified that Government attaches highest priority for rehabilitation of merged districts of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa previously under FATA and has been allocated Rs73 billion to bring them at par with other regions of the country. In addition Rs33 billion has also been allocated for rehabilitation and resettlement of IDPs. The correspondent may like to contact the concerned officers of M/o PD&R for further clarification if so required.

Mehtab Haider adds: The government in its clarification issued on Wednesday that the funding requirement under CPEC reduced so they were meeting the requirements of the CPEC projects. This scribe had just analyzed the allocated funding of Rs110 billion for the next fiscal year against initial allocation of Rs188 billion made for CPEC projects on eve of last budget for 2017-18 announced by the previous government.