Kyrgyz envoy wants trade, cultural ties boosted

PESHAWAR: Kyrgyzstan Ambassador Erik Beishembieve Wednesday stressed the need for promotion of historical bond of relationship between Kyrgyzstan and Pakistan and said that both the countries needed to make efforts for boosting ties in every field, especially education, culture, trade, connectivity and industries.

This he said during his visit to the Area Study Centre of the University of Peshawar where he delivered a talk to the students and faculty of the university. University of Peshawar Vice-Chancellor Prof Dr Muhammad Asif and Area Study Centre Director Prof Dr Shabbir Ahmad, faculty members and a number of students attended the event. The visiting dignitary pointed out the importance of transit trade and informed the house that whatever obstacles faced by both the parties would be removed soon. He informed the participants about the geographical proximity between Pakistan and Kyrgyzstan as Islamabad and Bishkek were one and a half hours away from each other. The envoy also highlighted the need for close cooperation between the two countries especially in the field of Pharmaceuticals. The envoy said the common bond — Islam — between Kyrgyzstan and Pakistan and other countries like Afghanistan, Iran and Central Asia could bring them all close to each other.

He visited various sections of the Area Study Centre, including main Auditorium, Library, Languages Lab, Scholars Lodge and intellectual contribution to the studies of Central Asia. Dr Asif Khan proposed active cooperation between the government of Kyrgyzstan and the University of Peshawar regarding the establishment of a sub-campus of the University of Peshawar in Bishkek. He added the centre would be a source of sharing expertise in the field of pharmacy, biotechnology, chemical sciences and geology. Dr Shabbir briefed the ambassador about the functions and objectives of the Area Study Centre and Pak-Kyrgyz relations.He highlighted the central place of Central Asia in the region as the hub of natural resources. Dr Shabbir spoke about Kyrgyzstan’s potential of huge hydro-electricity generation and gold reserves.He emphasized that 85pc water resources of Central Asia were located in Kyrgyzstan and Tajikistan. The speaker lauded Kyrgyzstan’s export of electricity to Xinjiang since 1992. The scholar focused on importance of Central Asia, including Kyrgyzstan in terms of CPEC and specifically Pakistan and Kyrgyzstan, as a signatory to quadrilateral transit trade agreement of 1995. The director hoped that a close liaison will be established between Kyrgyz Centre of Strategic Research and Area Study Centre through an exchange of scholars and research material by signing a MoU.