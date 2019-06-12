SC orders sugar mill owners to pay farmers’ dues by Friday

ISLAMABAD: The Supreme Court (SC) on Wednesday ordered the sugar mill owners to pay their dues to sugarcane growers by June 14 (Friday).

A three-member SC bench headed by Justice Sheikh Azmat Saeed heard the case. During the course of proceedings, the court was informed that the total dues owed by the Brothers Sugar Mills were Rs 678.9 million, Darya Khan Sugar Mills Rs 57 million and Pattoki Sugar Mills Rs591 million.

The court ordered the mill owners to hand the cheques of amounts in favour of the deputy commissioners of relevant districts, over to the Sugarcane Commissioner by Friday. Justice Azmat Saeed observed that in case the cheques were not submitted by Friday, the Advocate General’s office should file an application on the matter in the court.

He warned of dire consequences if the commitment was not upheld by the sugar mills owners or their cheques were bounced. The case was adjourned till June 14.