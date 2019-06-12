FIA asked to probe fake PM Office letter

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web appGot it!
ISLAMABAD: The Prime Minister Office on Wednesday taking notice of a fake letter written on its letterhead directed the Federal Investigation Agency (FIA) to probe the matter.
The FIA has been asked to submit report within one week, a PM Office spokesman said in a statement issued here.
The fake letter was written on behalf of Prime Minister Imran Khan recommending a person named Azadar Hussain for his appointment as Inspector in FIA’s Cyber Wing.
