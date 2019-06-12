LAC distances itself from PBC’s June 14 strike

LAHORE: The Lawyers Action Committee (LAC) on Wednesday elucidated that it has nothing to do with a strike called by the Pakistan Bar Council (PBC) on June 14.

Pakistan Bar Council President Amanullah Kunrani has called the strike in the wake of hearing of references against Justice Qazi Faez Isa and a high court judge on Friday (June 14).

No one was above the law, everyone was accountable, the leaders of the Lawyers Action Committee said, while addressing a presser here on Wednesday. According to Article 209 of the Constitution, judges could also be held accountable, the lawyers stated.

“Amanullah Kunrani gave the strike call in his personal capacity. Lawyers have nothing to do with it. We stand with the judiciary and ready to present ourselves for accountability too. No one would be allowed to save himself by hiding in the ranks of the lawyers,” the LAC vowed.

Pledging confidence in the Supreme Judicial Council (SJC), the lawyers said threats were being issued to the body to refrain itself from the hearing of a reference against the top judge. They condemned the practice of putting pressure on institutions in the country and vowed to appear before courts on June 14. The committee also denounced the statements of lawyer Ali Ahmed Kurd.

News Desk adds: Azmatullah Chaudhry, another prominent activist of the other group which is in favour of legal process regarding reference against Justice Qazi Faez Isa, said that there was a need to be cautious of the arguments regarding mala fide intention behind the reference should go before the Supreme Judicial Council which has to decide the issue.

Talking to a private TV channel, Azmatullah Chaudhry, who is also secretary of the SCBA, said that in his group’s view there should be no strike in the Supreme Court. He said they were standing with the legal fraternity, and their decision is important to them. He said that if the Pakistan Bar Council gives a strike call they cannot reject that.