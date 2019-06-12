PM has won hearts of nation: Firdous

ISLAMABAD: Special Assistant to Prime Minister (SAPM) on Information and Broadcasting Dr Firdous Ashiq Awan said on Wednesday that Prime Minister Imran Khan has won the hearts of the people by his frank address.

Dr Firdous said pain and care of the public were the basic components of the prime minister’s speech. She added the prime minister’s address in fact was the voice of the nation. She said it was Prime Minister Imran Khan’s great achievement that he brought about genuine change in the country by smashing the exploitative rule of two families.

Dr Firdous charged the convicted ‘Raj Kumari’ in the company of her supporters mourned the end of their ‘kingship’ by using indecent language against Prime Minister Imran Khan. In a series of tweets, she said, “We realise the anxiety and worry of Maryam Safdar. The commission under the prime minister will unmask their corruption before the nation.”

“The government has presented a highly balanced budget to strengthen economy and open new doors of development. The proposed tax collection policy will prove to be effective. Plans for bringing improvement in the health and education are appreciable,” she said in other tweets. She described cut in the salaries of ministers as historic decisions.