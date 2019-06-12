3 soldiers, one activist killed in IHK shootout

SRINAGAR: At least three paramilitary soldiers were killed and an equal number injured on Wednesday when suspected militants launched an attack on a key highway in Indian Held Kashmir (IHK), officials said.

Sanjay Sharma, spokesman for India´s paramilitary Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF) told AFP that at least two car-borne militants attacked a foot patrol with automatic weapons, killing three members of the force. He said one attacker was killed in retaliatory fire, while another managed to escape. A senior police official speaking on condition of anonymity said a local police officer was also critically injured in the attack. The attack was carried out along a sensitive road in the south of the territory which is used by hundreds of thousands of pilgrims visiting a Hindu cave shrine.