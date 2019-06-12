Rejected Hazlewood still feels the pain

BRISBANE, Australia: Australian pace spearhead Josh Hazlewood admits he is barely watching the World Cup as his disappointment at not being selected continues to cause him pain.

The 27-year-old was overlooked after being out of action since January with a back injury, as selectors preferred him to focus on getting ready for the Ashes Test series in England, which begins in August. Hazlewood is currently in camp at Brisbane with the Australia A squads — along with the likes of Peter Handscomb, Travis Head and Marcus Harris — ahead of their departure for England on Friday for a seven-week tour.

Now fully fit, he said he had was trying to avoid the World Cup and direct his energies elsewhere. “I’m trying to focus on what I’m doing up here,” he told cricket.com.au Wednesday.