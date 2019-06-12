Italy beat Bosnia in Euro qualifier

TURIN, Italy: Lorenzo Insigne and Marco Verratti hit back with second-half goals as Italy came from behind to beat Bosnia-Herzegovina 2-1 to extend their perfect run in Euro 2020 football qualifying to four games in Turin on Tuesday.

Roma forward Edin Dzeko had fired Bosnia ahead after 32 minutes at the Juventus Stadium as the hosts conceded their first goal of the European qualifying campaign.

But Insigne hit back after the break with a stunning volley and the Napoli captain then set up Verratti for the winner four minutes from time.

Roberto Mancini’s side are top of Group J with a maximum 12 points after four games with 13 goals scored and just one conceded. And the former Manchester City and Inter Milan coach said he had been impressed by the character his side showed to come back.

“I expected the difficulties, but we showed the strength and the conviction to overturn it,” said Mancini.