Pakistan joins China- South Asia Media Forum

BEIJING: A large number of professionals and experts from China and South Asia countries attended the 2nd China-South Asia Media Forum held in the Chinese city of Kunming and vowed to work together for a better future of their people.

The participants were from China, Pakistan, India, Nepal, Sri Lanka, Bangladesh, Maldives and Afghanistan. The Forum was aimed to strengthen media cooperation among China and South Asia countries.

According to China Economic Net, ‘Stronger Sub-National Partnership for Win-win Opportunities’ was the theme of the forum. Pakistan dignitaries who attended the event included Vice Mayor of Islamabad, Syed Zeeshan Ali Naqvi and President Federation of Pakistan Chambers of. Commerce & Industry (FPCCI) Engr: Daroo Khan Achakzai.

China and South Asia counties are connected both geographically and culturally, Tian Shubin, Vice President of China Federation of Internet Societies and Chairman as well as President of Xinhuanet, said at the forum.