Imran’s aims exposed to nation: Kaira

LALAMUSA: Pakistan Peoples Party (PPP) leader Chaudhry Qamar Zaman Kaira Wednesday said Prime Minister Imran Khan’s aims had been exposed to the nation. Talking to reporters, Kaira said the PM had been provided wrong data and this thing indicated that he was not briefed on issues in a correct way. He said it was not correct that the incumbent government was under financial pressure because previous governments had not returned loans. About NRO, the PPP leader said they were facing cases in courts and the issue of NRO was irrelevant for them. He said now accord relief to the nation. He said anarchy would be harmful for the country and people must be given freedom of think. Kaira demanded completion of reforms in the country. He said there should be no delay in holding elections. Kaira said in the past businesses of the people were running, people were given jobs, farmers were prosperous and labourers were delivered salaries on time. Kaira said former president Asif Ali Zardari was a mature politician and he expressed hope that National Assembly speaker would issue his production orders without the dictation of others. He alleged the country was being run by a puppet government, Kaira said PPP chairman Bilawal Bhutto Zardari had indicating supporting budget if it was pre-people.