Rivers flow on the rise due to widespread rains

LAHORE: Rivers flows are on the rise due to widespread rains in the catchment area of main rivers and acceleration of snow melting at high reaches.

According to daily water report issued by Wapda, the position of rivers inflows and outflows at Tarbela, Mangla and Chashma along with the reservoirs levels and the barrages Wednesday is as under:

Indus at Tarbela; inflows 105,000 cusecs and outflows 100,000 cusecs, Kabul at Nowshera; inflows 78,500 cusecs and outflows 78,500 cusecs, Jhelum at Mangla; inflows 53,500 cusecs and outflows 45,000 cusecs, Chenab at Marala; inflows 55,600 cusecs and outflows 26,600 cusecs.

Barrages: Jinnah; inflows 159,800 cusecs and outflows 152,800 cusecs, Chashma; inflows 161,900 cusecs and outflows 170,000 cusecs, Taunsa; inflows 135,600 cusecs and outflows 119,000 cusecs, Panjnad; inflows 8400 cusecs and outflows nil cusecs, Guddu; inflows 85,800 cusecs and outflows 69,000 cusecs, Sukkur; inflows 61,000 cusecs and outflows 26,200 cusecs, Kotri; inflows 14,500 cusecs and outflows nil cusecs.

Reservoirs (level and storage): Tarbela; minimum operating level 1392 feet, present level 1402.88 feet, maximum conservation level 1550 feet, live storage Wednesday 0.134 million acre feet (MAF). Mangla; minimum operating level 1050 feet, present level 1158.90 feet, maximum conservation level 1242 feet, live storage Wednesday 2.149 MAF.