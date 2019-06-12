Cash, valuables looted

SIALKOT: Bandits deprived locals of cash and valuables in three hits on Wednesday.

According to police, Zohaib and his wife were moving on a motorcycle and in Ghouspura two bandits intercepted them and deprived them of the motorcycle, Rs 10,000 and gold ornaments worth Rs 80,000.

Two gunmen snatched Rs 4,000 and a mobile phone from Meher Muhammad Idrees in Shahabpura. Two sisters Quraatulain and Mahnoor were deprived of Rs 30,000 and prize bonds worth Rs 50,000 by two robbers. All the robberies took place in the limits of Hajipura police. Police have registered cases against the robbers.

MAN WITH BULLETS HELD AT AIRPORT: A passenger was detained at the Sialkot International Airport when seven bullets were recovered from him on Wednesday. Airport Security Forces (ASF) personnel recovered bullets from Qaiser Abbas during checking and handed him to Airport police. A case has been registered against the accused.

THREE HELD FOR AERIAL FIRING: Five people were booked and three were arrested over resorting to firing into air at a marriage function in Miani village in the limits of Sadar Sialkot police. Accused Zahid, Saif, Tehsin, Ali and Husnain fired into air and displayed firearms in the ceremony. The police booked them and arrested Zahid, Tehsin and Saif.