Youth kills mother-in-law

FAISALABAD: A youth shot dead his mother-in-law over a matrimonial issue in the area of City Tandlianwala police on Wednesday. According to police, Arif of Chak 425/GB wanted to arrange marriage of his sister-in-law with one of his relatives but his mother-in-law Kalsoom Bibi refused to do so. Over this, Arif got infuriated and shot her dead. A case has been registered against the accused.

BABY KIDNAPPED: A one-month-old baby was kidnapped from Allied Hospital on Wednesday. Reportedly, Mrs Shaukat Ali of Chak 238/GB, Samundri, gave custody of her baby to a woman when she went outside the hospital to bring some edibles. That woman was sitting near her in the eyes ward. When she came back, she found the baby and the woman missing.