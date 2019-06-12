close
Thu Jun 13, 2019
e-thenews E-PAPER
Advertisement
Can't connect right now! retry

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!
Print Story
X
OC
Our Correspondent
June 13, 2019

Youth kills mother-in-law

National

OC
Our Correspondent
June 13, 2019

FAISALABAD: A youth shot dead his mother-in-law over a matrimonial issue in the area of City Tandlianwala police on Wednesday. According to police, Arif of Chak 425/GB wanted to arrange marriage of his sister-in-law with one of his relatives but his mother-in-law Kalsoom Bibi refused to do so. Over this, Arif got infuriated and shot her dead. A case has been registered against the accused.

BABY KIDNAPPED: A one-month-old baby was kidnapped from Allied Hospital on Wednesday. Reportedly, Mrs Shaukat Ali of Chak 238/GB, Samundri, gave custody of her baby to a woman when she went outside the hospital to bring some edibles. That woman was sitting near her in the eyes ward. When she came back, she found the baby and the woman missing.

Latest News

Topstory minus plus

Opinion minus plus

Newspost minus plus

Editorial minus plus

National minus plus

World minus plus

Sports minus plus

Business minus plus

Karachi minus plus

Lahore minus plus

Islamabad minus plus

Peshawar minus plus

More From Pakistan