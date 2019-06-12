Sports budget stays static

ISLAMABAD: No new sports project or scheme is on cards for the next financial year with development and non-development budgets staying static in the proposed federal budget 2019-20 announced Tuesday. The federal government has allocated Rs1002.261m as the non-development budget for the next fiscal year while another amount of Rs339.958 million has been earmarked as the development expenditures for the next financial year. Almost all the development amount would be spent on the on-going projects and on those development schemes where no or little work was initiated during last year. There has been no headway on all the schemes announced last year following arrests made by Federal Investigation Agency (FIA) in connection with the Narowal Mega Sports Complex-the brain child of former Interior Minister Ahsan Iqbal. Even work on the normal schemes that included replacement of artificial hockey turfs on six venues and construction on boxing gymnasiums in Quetta and Karachi came to halt because of legal battle. This time around, the government has earmarked development budget for the same schemes and projects which were there previously. “Though these projects are on-going, no or very little progress was seen last year on these projects. The government now has allocated amount for same projects and schemes that are still unfinished. Even there had been no progress on the replacement of artificial hockey turfs,” an official of the Ministry of Inter Provincial Coordination (IPC) when contacted said.