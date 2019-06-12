close
Thu Jun 13, 2019
Our Correspondent
June 13, 2019

DBA VP shoots lawyer

National

Our Correspondent
June 13, 2019

JHANG: The District Bar Association (DBA) vice president Wednesday allegedly shot at and injured an advocate. Reportedly, DBA President Ghulam Farid Naul and vice president Nasrat Shah Bukhari exchanged harsh words over the DBA membership issue. The situation deteriorated when Punjab Bar Council temporarily suspended the licence of Nusrat Shah on the complaint of the DBA president.

On the day of the incident, the District Bar Association president and other lawyers, including Mehmoodul Hassan visited Nusrat Shah's chamber to check his presence. Where Nusrat Shah opened firing with a pistol, leaving Mehmoodul Hassan injured. The injured was rushed to the DHQ hospital.

