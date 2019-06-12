Onion, tomatoes have become more expensive: Maryam

Ag agencies

ZAFARWAL: PML-N Vice President Maryam Nawaz on Wednesday while lashing out at Prime Minister Imran Khan said he does not have the capacity to give NRO to anyone.

Addressing a public gathering in Zafarwal on Wednesday, she said former premier and PML-N supremo Nawaz Sharif would have got the NRO long ago if he wanted to get one, adding that he is still standing by his words in the jail. Maryam said PM Imran Khan would himself seek NRO after few days. She claimed that the world was recognizing Pakistan’s efforts during the PML-N supremo’s tenure, but the rapidly-developing country started a downward trend soon after the 2018 general elections.

The PML-N vice president while accusing the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) of stealing the elections said the country ruined after the PML-N government completed its tenure. She said new roads were being built and terrorist incidents in the country decreased during Nawaz Sharif’s tenure and the country was progressing, but Pakistan’s downfall started soon after Sharif’s tenure. The former PM was over Iqama, she said.

Maryam Nawaz also bashed the budget 2019-2020. “People are being given hell through the 2019 budget,” she said, noting how no class of people were living a peaceful life at present. “Onion, diesel, tomatoes and sugar, all have become more expensive now.”

Meanwhile, Maryam travelled to Narowal to meet 18-year-old Zaki-ur-Rehman, a party worker suffering from thalassaemia. “Former prime minister Nawaz Sharif advised me to meet Zaki-ur-Rehman in person”, she said, adding that her father instructed her to give the teen “love and respect”.