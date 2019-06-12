Ref against Justice Faez Isa: Ex-CJ demands action against President, PM for violating Constitution

ISLAMABAD: Supreme Court former chief justice Justice Iftikhar Muhammad Chaudhry has requested the Supreme Judicial Council (SJC) not to entertain the presidential reference filed against Justice Qazi Faez Isa of the Supreme Court for being against the constitutional provisions.

The former chief justice while filing an application with the Supreme Judicial Council on Wednesday submitted that the instant presidential reference is not maintainable for being against the constitutional provisions. He prayed that the reference being against constitutional provisions false, untrue, without substance and motivated, may not be entertained and be rejected mala fide without further proceedings.

He further prayed that actions against the President and the Prime Minister as provided under Rule 14 of the Supreme Judicial Council Procedure of Inquiry 2005 may also be recommended.