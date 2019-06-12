Over 5,000 applied for tax amnesty: FBR

ISLAMABAD: The number of people to apply for Tax Amnesty Scheme continues to rise as more than 5,000 people have applied under the scheme, Federal Board of Revenue (FBR) said on Wednesday. In a statement issued on Wednesday, it has been decided to register prize bonds worth Rs40,000 and the State Bank of Pakistan (SBP) will release a circular in the coming days in this regard. The statement further stated that the number of those seeking amnesty would increase once the prize bonds are registered. On the other hand, the FBR has collected the data of those using expensive cars and traveling by air and banks will also provide complete required data by June 15, the statement added.