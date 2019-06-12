Sindh PA condemns Zardari’s arrest amidst strong protest by Opp

KARACHI: Amid strong protest by the Opposition, the Sindh Assembly on Wednesday passed with majority vote a resolution to categorically condemn the arrest of former president and PPP

Co-Chairperson Asif Ali Zardari in “fabricated and politically motivated cases” by the NAB and to demand his immediate release.

The resolution was moved by MPA of ruling Pakistan Peoples Party Jam Madad Ali. Throughout the sitting of the house, the Opposition legislators kept on vociferously protesting against the bad governance, and poor performance of the PPP-led Sindh government, and corruption allegedly being committed by rulers of the province. The opposition legislators belonging to Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf, Muttahida Qaumi Movement, and Grand Democratic Alliance, held placards inside the house as they raised slogans against the provincial government. The opposition legislators gathered near the rostrum of the Speaker during their agitation. They earned the ire of Speaker Agha Siraj Khan Durrani as they used their cell phone cameras for recording their protest while one of them even used a wireless microphone to raise slogans. Some of the Opposition legislators also attempted to stand on their seats in the house drawing reprimand from the Speaker. The placards were inscribed with slogans demanding PPP’s Sindh government to take actions to ensure water supply to Karachi, lifting of garbage, elimination of street crimes from the city and to tackle the the HIV epidemic in the province.

Some of the placards carried slogans against rampant corruption also. Throughout the time when the house discussed and passed the resolution, the Opposition legislators kept on shouting slogan: “Gali gali main shor ha, sara tabar chor ha” and other slogans against corruption in provincial government and PPP leaders.